Mavcom denies testing aircraft bought by Natural Resources and Environment Ministry

Yesterday, PKR’s Batu Lintang state assemblyman See Chee How made a police report at the Kuching police headquarters calling for authorities to investigate the RM35 million light twin-engine utility plane purchase.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) has denied media reports that it was conducting tests on a “DA424M-NG Diamond” aircraft bought by the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry.

In a statement by the commission today, Mavcom said it had not been in communication with the Sarawak Forestry Department for which the plane was bought.

“Mavcom has not had any communications with the Sarawak Forestry Department and is not responsible for the technical testing of the aircraft as stated in these news reports,” it said.

“Mavcom is an independent body that regulates economic and commercial matters related to civil aviation.”

It also clarified that technical regulations for general aviation fell under the Civil Aviation Act 1969, which is not under Mavcom’s purview.

Yesterday, PKR’s Batu Lintang state assemblyman See Chee How made a police report at the Kuching police headquarters calling for authorities to investigate the RM35 million light twin-engine utility plane purchase.

See had claimed that the plane bought under the watch of former NRE minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar only cost between RM3.5 million and RM5 million, instead of the RM35 million declared by the ministry.