Salahuddin’s directive earns praise from Patriot

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The National Patriots Association (Patriot) has described the statement by Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Salahuddin Ayub, instructing the ministry’s staff not to attend his political event as a hallmark of a true politician.

Patriot president Brig-Gen (R) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji while applauding the minister’s statement, said the decision made by Salahuddin reflected his understanding and knowledge of his dual roles as a minister and a politician.

“Salahuddin’s statement can be regarded as a hallmark of a true politician, one that does not take advantage of his ministerial position to project oneself as a caring and a worthy politician.

“We urge the new government to take the cue from Salahuddin’s statement and to adopt it as a policy for all ministers or deputy ministers,” he said in a statement here today.

During an event in Kota Baru last Thursday, Salahuddin was reported as telling civil servants under his ministry not to attend his political functions, but to serve the people and not become political servants.

“We believe that such a policy will stop rampant abuses that were so prevalent in the past, thus saving ministry staff from performing functions that are outside the scopes of their departmental responsibilities,” Mohamed Arshad said.

He added that heads of departments must also issue specific instructions to the staff by defining what constitutes of a political task and not simply to ensure large crowds at their minister’s events. — Bernama