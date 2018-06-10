On Facebook, Nik Abduh ‘ponders’ benefits of better Umno-PAS ties

Nik Abduh also questioned if Umno would be able to transform itself. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, June 10 — Should Umno redeem itself and make amends for its past mistakes by joining PAS? Well, Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz seems to think so.

The Bachok MP said Umno has a few choices: Either slug it out on its own against Pakatan Harapan, join Persatuan Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), strengthen ties with PAS or get ready for a natural death.

“Until today, PAS’ open-door policy has always welcomed Umno members and its supporters to join the party.

“Since the beginning, the main factor of PAS’ increased membership was due to the ‘migration’ of Umno members and their supporters,” the Bachok MP said in a Facebook post.

“Do not say PAS is at the end of its rope. Pakatan Harapan has never been afraid of Umno; only PAS.

“Therefore, PAS is the future for Malaysia.”

Nik Abduh also questioned if Umno would transform itself from being riddled with many wrongdoings in the past to a better version of itself if the relationship between the two parties improved.