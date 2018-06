Trump and Kim set to arrive in Singapore for historic summit

Officials, including White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (centre), carry gear as US President Donald Trump arrives to board Air Force One to depart for travel to Singapore from the Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Quebec, Canada, June 9, 2018. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 10 — US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are expected to land in Singapore today within hours of each other in advance of a historic summit over the reclusive country’s arsenal of nuclear weapons.

The US delegation, en route from the G7 meeting in Canada, will arrive this evening, and Trump is set to meet with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong tomorrow.

Trump is scheduled to arrive at Singapore’s Paya Lebar Airbase at 8.35pm today and go to the Shangri-La Hotel, according to the White House.

Officials onboard Air Force One include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Adviser John Bolton, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

Kim’s private jet, a decades-old Il-62, departed Pyongyang late this morning and appeared to be headed for Singapore, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency said without providing further details. Kim is expected to arrive this afternoon, landing at Changi airport.

A direct flight from Pyongyang landed in Singapore yesterday, raising speculation that a delegation of North Korean officials had joined an advance team headed by Kim’s close aide, Kim Chang Son, who was in Singapore to prepare for the talks.

An Il-76 cargo plane that accompanied Kim Jong-un on his most recent visit to China departed Pyongyang this morning, bound for Singapore.

At stake at the summit are North Korea’s nuclear weapons and peace on the Korean Peninsula. North Korea spent decades developing nuclear weapons, culminating in the test of a thermonuclear device in 2017. It also successfully tested missiles that had enough range to reach the US mainland.

The tests came amid a campaign of “maximum pressure,” led by the United States, that tightened economic sanctions against North Korea and raised the possibility of military action.

In a New Year’s address, Kim said his country had completed development of its nuclear programme and would focus on economic development, suggesting a meeting with South Korea.

After a flurry of contacts between the two Koreas, South Korean officials suggested to Trump in March that Kim would be willing to meet face-to-face.

The summit comes after weeks of sometimes-contentious discussions and was briefly cancelled amid North Korean outrage over messaging from some US advisers.

Many remain sceptical Kim will ever completely abandon his nuclear programmes. They believe his latest engagement is aimed at getting the United States to ease crippling economic sanctions that have squeezed the impoverished country.

For Trump, a successful summit will see him achieve badly needed kudos on the international stage ahead of congressional elections in November. — Reuters