Tolerating another’s religion — Dr Kannan Pasamanickam

JUNE 10 — I write this on Wesak Day – an auspicious day as we pay homage to Gautama Buddha – a great soul. He preached “ embrace your own religions to the fullest, develop virtues of generosity and compassion and spread peace and harmony ” – so relevant in our multicultural society.

So when many religious leaders praise their own religions only and cajole others to abandon their own religions, Buddha encouraged people to actually go forth and discover the religion into which they were born.

I believe the race, religion, creed and colour into which we were born is our karma and was ordained by a higher power for reasons we as humans will not be able to understand – but what is clear is – we must use our powers and knowledge to help others and make this earth a better place for all to live in – I think at this point in time our national leaders are all doing this and I am so grateful to God for bring about this change in Malaysia – otherwise we were heading fast to plunge into the abyss of disaster.

I was overwhelmed to see pictures of the newly-elected Seri Delimaassembywoma – SyerleenaAbd. Rashid kneeing and giving a speech in a Buddhist Vihara on Wesak (the STAR Wednesday 30th May ) – a true Malaysian ! Syabas ! Well done Madam. I understand the CM of Malacca did the same.

What a change in Malaysia ! What great hopes for all of us ! We a country with diverse religions and beliefs – the majority are sensible but a few are bigots and ultra radicals – the actions of YB and CM of Melaka can reverse the tide !

When we were young, our late mother took my sister and I to pray in churches, Buddhist temples and Taoist temples besides the Hindu temples we frequented. We were not allowed into mosques in Malaysia but in India we were welcomed in mosques and we have prayed in the Great Mosque in Delhi – we used to joke that mum was not taking any chances – as no one knew for sure who was God for sure, this multi religious approach was going to be useful when our judgment day came ! I am convinced that we all pray to the same God but only in slightly different ways – honesty and sincerity is paramount – not the mountains of rituals – I abhor all these man-made ceremonies which serve to fatten only the temple priests.

A few weeks ago a few well meaning good friends came to our home to pray for my health. They were devout Christians, and felt that I should surrender to Jesus Christ the true saviour. I did not want to hurt the feelings of these sincere people – my daughter came to my rescue when she told them that “ in this house Jesus, Allah, Krishna, Murugan, Siva, Kwan Yin and Buddha are all equally welcomed ” ! Well done daughter dear. I attended a missionary school and for six years attended bible class daily ; I am well versed in the Our Father and hail Mary prayer hymns– I did not become any less a Hindu but I feel my Christian teachers just taught me a different way to speak to God.

In these liberal times I can share with you all some of the interesting conversations I have had with my patients. Often I have had the pleasure of telling patients that all their investigations had yielded good results – this would prompt them to say, “so Doctor, that would mean for the next five years nothing will happen to me ” – to which I would reply tongue in cheek “that would be Allah’s wish ” – some of them will then reply “ but Doctor why not Murugan or Krishna’s wish ” to which I would quickly reply “that is also another name for Allah !! ”.

Our beloved country has faced some terrible challenges in recent years. Malaysia must have a special place in God’s heart – I cannot explain how, otherwise all our fortunes have changed for the better in such a peaceful manner in a matter of weeks.

I have no other explanation why a 92 year old man would come out of retirement voluntarily and pledge body and soul to save his beloved nation, admit to past errors and attempt to set right these wrongs – he has become our Hero.

We also have to thank the efforts of people like Tun Dr Mahathir, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah, Inchik Sabu, Madam Ambiga Sreenivasan( whose father Datuk Dr Sreenivasan was my senior colleague – do I have to say he was a honest, sincere, brave and straightforward man – the seed certainly does not fall far from the tree ) and Maria Chin Abdullah for their nerves of steel and unwavering resolve – this has brought us to where we are now.

Thank you all and God bless ; may you all live long fruitful lives !. Wishing everyone peace, joy and happiness.

*Dr Kannan Pasamanickam is a consultant cardiologist.

**This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.