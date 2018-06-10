Ahmad Said, Ismail Sabri to contest Umno vice-presidency

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is one of two Umno men who have announced their candidacy for Umno’s vice-presidency in the party election on June 30. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, June 10 — Two Umno leaders have announced their candidacy for Umno’s vice-presidency in the party election on June 30.

New Sunday Times reported that Kemaman Umno division chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Said was keen on contesting the post after he announced his decision at the Kemaman Umno division committee meeting yesterday.

Ahmad, who is former Terengganu mentri besar, said he wanted to bring change to Umno following the party’s poor performance in GE14.

Meanwhile, Mingguan Malaysia also reported that Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob also volunteered to contest and defend his vice-president’s post.

Ismail said the decision was made because he was committed to working with the chosen leadership to strengthen the party following their election defeat.

He also promised that should he be elected, the grassroots voice will be given priority in any decision-making undertaken by the top party leadership.

“Umno should not be so hierarchical until our party is seen as feudalistic whereby the people at the bottom are not allowed to speak until those at the top say so.

“I would also defend the Malay rulers’ institution and uphold Islam based on the Federal Constitution in these trying times without compromise,” he was quoted as saying.