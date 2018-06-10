After PM’s directive, Amanah Cabinet ministers declare assets

The three ministers who declared their assets were Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Salahuddin Ayub and Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, June 10 — Three Cabinet ministers from Parti Amanah Negara have declared their assets following an announcement last Friday by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that ministers, deputies and political secretaries are required to declare their assets to him.

In a report by New Sunday Times, the three ministers were Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Salahuddin Ayub and Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, popularly known as Mat Sabu, is worth RM688,000 as of January 31 this year.

Mohamad, who declared his assets on March 13, said he had RM105,000 in savings and had invested RM220,000 in unit trusts and insurance.

He also has a RM70,000 debt being serviced, five properties worth RM758,000 and savings of RM105,600.

His deputy Salahuddin has a net asset worth of RM740,000 and is currently servicing a RM70,000 loan for one of three cars that he owns.

Salahuddin’s declaration also showed him having a RM270,000 debt currently being serviced since September 2017, properties owned worth 750,000, vehicles owned worth RM230,000 and savings of RM30,570.

As for Dzulkefly, who is Johor Amanah deputy chairman, he has investments worth RM68,250, cash savings of RM71,000, a RM2,200,000 home in Shah Alam acquired from his father-in-law in 2003 and vehicles worth RM84,800.

Dzulkefly also declared a RM10,000 watch received from his siblings, a RM450,000 debt being serviced and his net asset worth as of October 2017 was RM1,984,050.

Attached to the two-page declaration were records of the trio’s assets, year they were acquired, how they were acquired and values.

The attachments are accessible to the public at http://invokemalaysia.org/en/asset-declaration-akujanji which also show the ministers’ liabilities, income, expenditure and big-ticket gifts.