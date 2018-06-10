Trump v G6: The best of the barbs

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with France’s President Emmanuel Macron during a bilateral meeting at the G7 Summit in in Charlevoix, Quebec June 8, 2018. — Reuters pic

LA MALBAIE, June 10 — G7 leaders, who can usually at least pretend to be the best of friends, wrapped up a two-day summit in Canada today that was marked by startlingly outspoken criticism.

While many of the barbs have been directed at Donald Trump, the US president has given as good as he got. Here are some of the most memorable exchanges:

‘The gig’s up’

“The European Union is brutal to the United States ... They know it. When I’m telling them, they’re smiling at me. You know, it’s like the gig is up” — Trump lashes Europe over what he sees as their unfair trading practices.

“If the expectation was that a weekend in beautiful Charlevoix surrounded by lovely people was going to transform the president’s outlook on trade and the world, then we didn’t quite perhaps meet that bar” — summit host Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledges the deep divide between the US and fellow G7 members in an end of summit press conference.

‘Robbing the piggy bank’

“It’s got to change. It’s going to change. I mean, it’s not a question of ‘I hope it changes.’ It’s going to change, a hundred per cent... We’re like the piggy bank that everybody is robbing. And that ends.” — Trump insists that the current status quo on trade cannot be allowed to continue.

“The rules-based international order is being challenged, quite surprisingly, not by the usual suspects but by its main architect and guarantor, the US” — European Council president Donald Tusk vents his frustration at Trump.

Return of the bear?

“I think it would be an asset to have Russia back in. I think it would be good for Russia, I think it would be good for the United States, I think it would be good for all of the countries of the current G7” — Trump calls for Russia’s return to the club it was kicked out after annexing Crimea in 2014.

“Let’s remember why the G8 became the G7. And before discussions could begin on any of this, we would have to ensure Russia is amending its ways and taking a different route” — Trump’s proposal receives short shrift from Britain’s Theresa May who has accused Russia of being behind the recent poisoning of a former spy.

White knuckle ride

“We have a very really good relationship, very special” — Trump insists he’s still best buddies with Emmanuel Macron after his latest no-holds barred handshake with the Frenchman.

— AFP