Annuar Musa to contest deputy president post in upcoming Umno polls

Tan Sri Annuar Musa intends to contest the deputy president post in the Umno polls this month. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 ― Umno Information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa tonight announced his intention to contest the Umno deputy president post in the party's polls on June 30.

Annuar, who is also Ketereh Member of Parliament, said the decision was made after considering the party's current situation and after discussing the matter with senior Umno leaders at the national and state levels.

His announcement on his Facebook account came as a surprise as earlier today in Kota Baru he had told reporters that he would be announcing his decision on his plans for the party polls next week.

Meanwhile, Overseas Umno Clubs Alumni (AKULN) chairman Wan Md Hazlin Agyl Wan today announced that he is offering himself for the Umno Youth chief post.

Wan Agyl, the fourth chairman of AKULN since its inception in 2000, in an open letter to Umno Youth members said he wanted to continue to fight for the people as well as restore the people’s faith in Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN).

Bernama also received a copy of the letter. ― Bernama