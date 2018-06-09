Shafie urges Sabahans to set aside politics, focus on developing state

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (right) says Parti Warisan Sabah has expressed its views and suggestions towards developing the state and the welfare of the people. ― Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, June 9 ― Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has called on the people in the state to set aside politics and start focusing on Sabah's development.

He said Parti Warisan Sabah, which currently heads the state government, had already expressed its views and suggestions towards developing the state and the welfare of the people.

“The people have chosen Pakatan Harapan to lead the Federal Government and Warisan, the state government.

“Hence, we will ensure that the state is well governed in all aspects, including ensuring that economic development is enjoyed by all people, regardless of race and religion,” he said during a breaking of fast ceremony with the people of Sandakan here, today.

At the event, Shafie and his wife Datin Seri Shuryani Shuaib also presented tithe assistance to 50 recipients.

Also present were State Health and Wellbeing Minister Stephen Wong, Sabah Youth and Sports Minister Frankie Poon Ming Fung and Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister's Department Arifin Asgali, who is also the chairman of the organising committee. ― Bernama