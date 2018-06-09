Malay Mail

Iran to increase oil production by 460 million barrels in three years, says oil minister

Facilities at phases 2-3 of the South Pars gas fields, owned jointly by Iran and Qatar, are illuminated at night in Assaluyeh on Iran’s Persian Gulf coast. — Reuters pic
BEIRUT, June 9 — Iran is pursuing a plan to increase its oil output by 460 million barrels within three years, oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said today, according to Shana, the news site of the Iranian oil ministry.

The plan will focus on increasing output from 29 oilfields, including in Ilam, Khuzestan, Gachsaran, Falat Qareh and Fars, Zanganeh said.

The bulk of the work to increase the output at the oilfields will be carried out by Iranian companies, Zanganeh said.

“More than 75 per cent of the equipment for developing the output is Iranian,” Zanganeh said, according to Shana. — Reuters

