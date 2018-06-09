No World Cup joy for national divers

It was another day of disappointments for Malaysian divers at the 21st Fina Diving World Cup. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — It was another day of disappointments for Malaysian divers at the 21st Fina Diving World Cup in Wuhan China.

The national diving squad came out empty handed in the mixed 3m synchronised and the women’s 3m springboard at the Natatorium of Wuhan Sports Centre.

The combination of Muhammad Syafiq Puteh and Nur Dhabitah Sabri could only managed the sixth place in the mixed 3m synchronised this evening with 295.80 points.

The duo began well in the first two jumps but began to fade from the third to the last jump to be placed sixth.

China bagged the gold via Wang Han-Li Zheng after amassing 337.95 points followed by Maicol Verzotto-Elena Bertocchi of Italy (303.90) for the silver and England’s Ross Haslam-Grace Reid (302.64) took the bronze.

Meanwhile, Nur Dhabitah and Wendy Ng Yan Yee took the last two places in the women’s 3m springboard.

Nur Dhabitah ended in the 11th spot with 301.30 points while Wendy came out last with 281.20 points.

The event was dominated by Chinese divers with China’s Shi Tiangmo (404.70) and Wang Han (383.55) winning the gold and silver medals respectively while Canadian Pamela Ware (348.75) claimed the bronze medal.

Nonetheless, young diver Jellson Jabilin did well to qualify for the men’s 10m platform after emerging as the 18th best diver in the preliminary round.

Jellson collected 375.70 points enter the next round tomorrow. — Bernama