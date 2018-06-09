Ex-Selangor MB Khalid Ibrahim lends hand to PAS-led Terengganu

Tan Sri Khalid Ibrahim says he is confident that his skills sets can help the Terengganu state government. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

BANGI, June 9 ― Former Selangor mentri besar Tan Sri Khalid Ibrahim has announced today his pledge to help PAS administer Terengganu.

Khalid, who is an experience corporate figure and known for his prudent policies during his tenure, said he is confident that his skills sets could help the state government.

“My extensive experience in the corporate world would be a great help to the state government.

“I can add value to some of the decision making and perhaps looking on how to help improve certain matters,” he said.

Khalid however said he has insisted to Mentri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar that his help would be on a voluntary basis.

“I do not want to hold any position. I only want to help as an unpaid volunteer,” Khalid clarified.

When asked whether he has refrained from politics entirely, Khalid said he is simply happy to be retired.

“I am lucky to be retired,” he said in jest.

Khalid was referring to the so-called “Kajang Move” in 2014 which saw him ousted from office and subsequently sacked from PKR the same year.

Commenting on the current political climate following Pakatan Harapan historic win on May 9, Khalid advised those in power to ensure the peace and stability of the country.

“For a country to grow, it must have stability. In this respect politics must take a backseat and ensure we have stability in the country,” he said.