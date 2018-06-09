Wan Azizah: No rift between Dr M, Anwar

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail attends the [email protected] Lumpur mass breaking fast event at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur June 9, 2018. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 ― Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has denied speculation that there is a rift between Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and her husband, PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Responding to a Singapore’s Straits Times report alleging two different factions allied to both men, the deputy prime minister said everything is fine between the two of them.

“There's nothing wrong,” Dr Wan Azizah told the press after the [email protected] Lumpur mass breaking fast event at Dataran Merdeka here.

“I don't think there's a rift. As I said before, we are in one camp.”

Earlier today, the Singapore daily reported PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s appointment to the Cabinet as the minister of economic affairs has allegedly alarmed the supporters of his party’s de facto leader Anwar.

Citing anonymous sources, the daily said Azmin’s Cabinet position could be seen as a power play by Dr Mahathir to consolidate his grip on Pakatan Harapan.

On a separate note, the Dr Wan Azizah said one should remain sensitive despite freedom of speech, when asked about Datuk A. Kadir Jasin's resignation from his post as spokesman for the Council of Eminent Persons.

“I think some quarters find his comments sensitive but we do have the freedom of speech. However, even with freedom of speech you should be sensitive to others,” the PKR president said.

Earlier, at the event which saw more than a thousand visitors attending and breaking their fast together with her, Dr Wan Azizah was seen holding a little Syrian baby boy.

Apparently, the boy's mother who is a refugee from the war torn country had approached Dr Wan Azizah after she finished breaking fast and asked her favour to grant the mother and child Malaysian citizenship.

“The baby was a Syrian refugee and his mother came and told me the tragic story that forced her from Syria. She asked for citizenship for herself and her baby boy and I told her this is under the home minister's purview.

“I said I will inform him of her request. The lady saw Malaysia as a safe haven and said she doesn't want her child to be killed from chemical gas attacks,” said Dr Wan Azizah.