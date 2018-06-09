Govt open to suggestions to build new Malaysia, says DPM

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during a press conference at Perdana Putra Complex in Putrajaya June 8, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, June 9 ― The government is open to feedback from all layers of society to help build a new and better Malaysia, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said this would enable the government to plan development to be implemented more comprehensively with the involvement of the whole society.

“We want the new government to be more friendly and to understand all groups in society.

“We hope no one is left behind in the effort to develop the country and that's why the role and contribution of the community is very important and meaningful to the government,” she said at the “Semarak Kasih Nur” Ramadan programme at Seri Satria here today.

The event, held at the official residence of the Deputy Prime Minister, was attended by 250 tithe recipients and disabled from several centres and welfare homes including the Chinese Muslim He Ping Association, the Muslim Autism Society and the Little People National Organisation of Malaysia.

Wan Azizah, who is also the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, expressed hope to recognise and understand more closely special groups to facilitate her work to assist them.

“God willing, it will help my job as Deputy Prime Minister and Women, Family and Community Development Minister to serve the people, “she said.

In another development, the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president confirmed that Ijok assemblyman Dr Idris Ahmad as one of the candidates presented to the Selangor palace to fill the post of Selangor Mentri besar.

“There are some names, and I admit that Dr Idris is among the candidates for consideration by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah,” she said.

Prior to this, a portal had reported that Pakatan Harapan components confirmed their support for Idris and had sent a letter to the Selangor palace to state support for the Ijok assemblyman to replace Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali as the mentri besar.

Mohamed Azmin is giving up the post because he has been appointed a federal minister.

Even Idris in his reaction had also expressed his willingness to take on the responsibility if the palace consented to him occupying the “hot seat” as the 16th new chief minister.

According to Idris, he knew his name was “up”, but he was also told by PKR's leadership on the matter, and left it to the discretion of the Sultan of Selangor to make a decision.

Besides Idris, the other names mentioned as potential candidates are Sungai Tua assemblymen and state executive councillor Amirudin Sehari, Seri Setia assemblyman Dr Shaharuddin Badarudin and Sungai Kandis assemblyman Shuhaimi Shafie.

Commenting on the resignation of Datuk A. Kadir Jasin as the Council of Eminent Persons Media and Communications chief effective today, Wan Azizah said she had yet to get detailed information on the matter.

“I cannot comment much because I have not got any more details on his resignation, but I was under the impression that he had written something which was a bit offensive,” she said.

Kadir Jasin in his blog had written about the Malays rulers which is a sensitive subject. ― Bernama