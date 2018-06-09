Assistant minister urges Sarawakians to give full support to CM on state rights

Sharifah says it is important for Sarawakians to be united in supporting Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pic) in fighting for their state rights from the federal government. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, June 9 ― Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring, Sharifah Hasidah Syeed Aman Ghazali today called on all Sarawakians to give their undivided support to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg in fighting for their state rights from the federal government.

“It is important for Sarawakians to be united in supporting our Chief Minister as we are now at a crossroad of many challenges to determine the direction we want to go, besides fighting for our rights.

“Thus, it is important for us to show our solidarity to the Chief Minister,” she said in her speech at a Hari Raya Aidilfitri contribution presentation to some 80 recipients at Darul Naim Mosque in Kampung Lintang here.

She was referring to the State government's struggle for the devolution of power and return of state rights from the federal government.

On the presentation of Hari Raya contribution, Hasidah said an event like this showed the community cared for the less fortunate and their welfare. ― Bernama