Salahuddin: Govt to review environmental issues affecting fishermen

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Salahuddin Ayub speaks to Bernama in Putrajaya June 7, 2018. — Bernama pic

PONTIAN, June 9 ― The government will review the status of environmental issues and the extent to which they have affected fishermen to determine the level of assistance to be channelled to them.

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Salahuddin Ayub said assistance covered costs of living, grants and various seasonal assistance, as many fishermen had lost their source of income lately due to pollution from certain projects, including a coastal embankment project in Mukim Serkat, here.

“This review is not to abolish (assistance) but to determine the current level of pollution and how much assistance needs to be provided. More importantly, I will ensure the data is authentic and not merely manipulated for political reasons.

“The review will also involve various parties, especially the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) the Agriculture Department and village chiefs, to ensure that all aid is channelled to the proper target group,” he said in a press conference after visiting and giving donations to patients at the children's ward of the Pontian Hospital today.

He was asked to comment on requests of compensation by the fishermen in Mukim Serkat, who claimed to have been affected by the embankment project.

Salahuddin said the ministry would be holding a dialogue session with the group after the Aidilfitri celebration to get feedback on the issue, as well as other pressing matters.

Commenting on the development of the livestock industry in Johor to become the largest beef producer in the country, the Pulai MP said a working paper was expected to be completed within two months.

“The ministry's secretary-general and other staff are preparing it, once completed, it will be submitted to the Cabinet and if accepted, we will launch it,” he said. ― Bernama