Govt should curb open criticisms against Royal institution, says PAS deputy president

Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man says criticising the Royal institution must be curbed at the early stage to avoid any polemic in the society. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA BARU, June 9 ― The government needs to take action to stop the spread of open criticisms being hurled at the Malay rulers, said PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He said such an act to criticise the Royal institution must be curbed at the early stage to avoid any polemic in the society.

“I can see that the foundation of the new Malaysia is press freedom. We have to admit that there is a need for press freedom but it should not be absolute. Absolute freedom will be detrimental to the country.

“So, there are things that we can openly criticise and there are things that need to go through the proper channels. All parties need to respect the existing channels,” he told reporters after joining 80 people from 17 “asnaf” (deserving) families to shop for Hari Raya Aidilfitri preparation at a supermarket here today.

Tuan Ibrahim also said the constitutional monarchy being practised in the country should be respected and not to be disrupted by any quarters.

“As such, we are asking the government to curb such a culture. Do not allow that to eventually become a culture that it is okay for anyone to criticise, complain and write whatever they want,” he added. ― Bernama