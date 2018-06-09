Tuan Ibrahim: PAS confident of winning possible Kedah election

Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man says PAS is confident of recapturing Kedah if state elections were to take place. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA BARU, June 9 ― PAS is confident of recapturing Kedah if state elections were to take place, said the party's deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

However, he said PAS hoped that there would be another solution in the pipeline should the Pakatan Harapan-led (PH) state government fail to get the support to appoint the state assembly speaker.

“PAS is offering a solution, namely to create a unity government which is aimed at avoiding the state election.

“This is the best way to deal with such a situation. However, they (PH-led state government) had refused (to accept) that,” he told reporters after officiating the PAS Kelantan 45th Muktamar (Assembly) here today.

The Kedah government has yet to reach an agreement on the appointment of the state speaker due to an even distribution of seats between PH and the opposition in the state.

PH won 18 out of 36 state seats in the recent 14th General Election, while PAS secured 15 seats and Barisan Nasional three. ― Bernama