Tabung Harapan Malaysia has reached RM54,897,847.39 as at 3pm. ― Picture via Facebook/ Kementerian Kewangan Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 ― Tabung Harapan Malaysia has reached nearly RM55 million today.

The Ministry of Finance said the crowd-fund has reached RM54,897,847.39 as at 3pm, after breaking the RM50 million threshold yesterday.