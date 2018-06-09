Terengganu’s KPDNKK issues 10 warning notices to errant traders

A sign announcing the zero-rated GST change is seen at a shop. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA NERUS, June 9 ― The Terengganu Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK) has issued 10 warning notices to traders for various offences from June 1 until yesterday.

Its director, Shaharuddin Mohd Kia, said the offences included failing to exhibit price tags, not changing price tags, still maintaining prices that were set prior to the abolition of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and so on.

“We always remind consumers to immediately report to the KPDNKK if there was any price manipulation by the traders.

“As of June 1, namely, the start of the abolition of the GST, we have received 11 complaints, issued 10 warning letters and 11 notices to traders.

“So we want to remind traders to always comply with the rules. If not action is taken against them,” he told reporters after the Hari Raya Puasa Festive Season Price Control Scheme check at Sabasun Supermarket today.

In the meantime, he also urged traders not to set an exorbitant price if the supply of food or merchandise was obtained cheaply. ― Bernama