Nissan reveals NV300 and e-NV200 camper vans in Madrid

Nissan NV300 and e-NV200 camper van concepts. ― AFP-Relaxnews pic

TOKYO, June 9 ― For as long as most of us can probably remember there’s only ever really been one camper van, and that’s the iconic VW that’s still seen to this day in just about every corner of the world. There have been a number of manufacturers over the years that have dipped their toes into this somewhat niche part of the market, and Nissan is now the latest with its own NV300 and e-NV200 camper models revealed at the 2018 Madrid Motor Show in Spain.

Although there’s a very noticeable resemblance between the Nissan offerings and the iconic VWs of the past, even down to the colour schemes, there’s one very big difference. And that difference is an all-electric version in the shape of the e-NV200 camper. But perhaps the best news about these two new models is that although they were billed in Madrid as concepts, they are actually going into production.

Apart from the images that have been released, there’s little information to go on at the moment, except the fact they will be built in Spain. Visual changes from the cargo vans they’re based on include painted steel wheels and white decals along the bottom. Both models shown have been equipped with bike racks, roll-out shades and pop-up roof tents. On the inside we can see that both versions boast a small kitchenette with a refrigerator, sink, cooker and dining table. There’s room inside for two pretty compact beds, one in the roof space and one down below. Both vans also have heating systems, which could indicate they’re not solely intended for the hot and balmy climate of Southern Spain.

The concept of the e-NV200 fits superbly with the kind of young eco-conscious demographic that models like this will probably appeal most to. The power for the electric motor comes from a 40 kWh battery pack that’s said to be good for a driving range on a single charge of around 124 miles. The combustion engine NV300 is then powered by a 1.6-liter turbodiesel, which will deliver care-free camping for those who don’t want to spend their trips out worrying about when and where to recharge.

At the moment they can only be ordered from Spanish dealers, but it’s hoped they’ll go global before too long. ― AFP-Relaxnews