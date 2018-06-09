New Spanish PM’s aide is former consultant for conservatives

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez chairs his first cabinet meeting at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain June 8, 2018. ― Reuters pic

MADRID, June 9 ― Spain’s new Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has raised eyebrows by appointing as his chief of staff a political consultant who previously worked with leaders of the conservative Popular Party.

Ivan Redondo, 37, was one of the architects of the no-confidence motion tabled by the Socialists which ousted conservative Mariano Rajoy from office last week and replaced him with Sanchez.

After leading the Socialists to their worst ever results in general elections in 2015 and 2016, Sanchez managed to convince far-left party Podemos and tiny Catalan and Basque nationalist parties to back the no-confidence motion.

It was sparked by fury over a damning court sentence for corruption against Popular Party (PP) officials.

Redondo had predicted that graft scandals could catapult the Socialists to power in a May 2017 post on his blog “The War Room”.

“Corruption is sinking the PP brand,” he wrote, adding, “if we focus on the political chess that is coming we can see that there is a high probability that Sanchez can become prime minister.”

“Either through a no-confidence motion (if there are more scandals at the heart of the PP) or through early elections,” he added.

Redondo, a fan of chess, was chief of staff for the former PP head of the regional government of Extremadura, Jose Antonio Monago, who governed between 2011 to 2015.

He also acted as a political consultant for the PP head in the northeastern region of Catalonia, Xavier Garcia Albiol, helping him become mayor of the seaside town of Badalona near Barcelona in 2011.

Albiol’s campaign was marked by controversy and saw him accused of xenophobia for making statements such as “the Romanian gypsy community has come to our city specifically to commit crimes”.

Sanchez, ousted as party leader in October 2016 by an internal rebellion, hired Redondo as a consultant a year ago, when he was re-elected head of the Socialists in a primary election.

Redondo has made a name for himself as a political analyst for several Spanish media outlets, including private TV Antena 3 and newspapers Expansion and El Mundo.

He founded his own political consultancy, Redondo & Asociados Public Affairs Firm, in Madrid.

Redondo has defined a political spin doctor as “a person who throws himself into a ravine for his client, his prime minister, his candidate”. ― AFP