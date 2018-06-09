Report: SRC International director Suboh granted full witness protection

A report claimed Suboh Mohd Yasin had met with Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) counterparts in Indonesia last month to have his statement recorded. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — The director of SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of beleaguered fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) has reportedly been granted full witness protection after he turned himself in to authorities.

A report by portal Malaysiakini claimed Suboh Mohd Yasin had met with Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) counterparts in Indonesia last month to have his statement recorded.

The report stated Suboh was initially approached some three years ago, but had not offered much help as Datuk Seri Najib Razak was then still the prime minister.

“Now he is assisting investigations following the fall of Najib in the last general election, and we managed 'to free him' from Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, who is still at large.

“Now Suboh is given full witness protection,” an MACC source was quoted saying by the portal.

Nik Faisal, who is said to be in either London, China or Indonesia, was also a director of SRC International and is still at large.

It was revealed by the MACC source that Low Taek Jho, otherwise known as Jho Low, and Nik Faisal’s approximate locations were already established, with the commission now seeking assistance from Interpol.

The source further revealed that arrest warrants for the duo had also been issued by local authorities.

This follows a formal notice issued by MACC saying they were seeking Nik Faisal and Low to assist in the SRC International probe.

Low is said to be seeking refuge in Taiwan, a country that has no extradition agreement with Malaysia despite their ties with China.

Authorities from Singapore has this week reiterated their local authorities had issued an arrest warrant for Low since 2016, and being added to Interpol’s Red List under requests from the island nation.