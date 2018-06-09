Amanah receives numerous membership applications in Termerloh after GE14

Temerloh MP Mohd Anuar Tahir is optimistic that Amanah’s membership can be increased to 1,000 by the end of this month. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

TEMERLOH, June 9 ― The Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) has received numerous applications for membership and the opening of new branches, including from non-Malay communities in Temerloh after winning the parliamentary seat in the 14th general election (GE14).

Temerloh Member of Parliament Mohd Anuar Tahir said 400 new members have been approved compared to just 200 before the last general election.

Hence, Mohd Anuar, who is also the secretary-general of Amanah, is optimistic that the party membership can be increased to 1,000 by the end of this month.

“The Indian and Chinese communities are also showing an interest in Amanah and supporting it. There has also been support from the Malays from the Opposition.

“Exceptional support has been received, because before this, friends in Temerloh say not much interest was shown by the people here for Amanah... apparently they (the people) have been taking the wait and see approach, now after GE14 they want to become members,” he told reporters at Kampung Bangau Parit here, today. ― Bernama