Iran’s Rouhani wants more talks with Russia about US nuclear deal exit

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani walks to his car after walking out from the airplane upon his arrival at Qingdao Liuting International Airport, Shandong province, China, June 8, 2018. — Reuters pic

QINGDAO, China, June 9 — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said today he wanted more talks with Russia about what he called the “illegal” US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump said last month Washington was withdrawing from what he called “a horrible one-sided deal” and would reimpose US economic sanctions on Iran.

Rouhani, speaking at a summit of the Chinese and Russian-led security bloc the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the port city of Qingdao, said that Russia’s role in implementing the nuclear deal had been “important and constructive.” — Reuters