Jimmy Choo presents ‘Man Blue’ fragrance for the confident, casual man of today

The ‘Man Blue’ fragrance by Jimmy Choo — Picture courtesy of Jimmy Choo

LOS ANGELES, June 9 — Luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo is exploring the many sides of the modern man — a chic yet casual creature — with the new “Jimmy Choo Man Blue” fragrance. This woody, aromatic and leathery Eau de Toilette is fronted by Brazilian model Marlon Teixeira.

Four years after launching “Jimmy Choo Man,” the famous shoe-maker is celebrating the casual elegance and effortless chic of today’s man with a new Eau de Toilette — “Jimmy Choo Man Blue” — the perfect accompaniment to the busy life and many contrasts of this confident yet casual character.

This new men’s Eau de Toilette has been crafted by master perfumer Nathalie Lorson, who also created Yves Saint Laurent “Black Opium” and Lalique’s “Encre Noire.” The fragrance opens with top notes of clary sage essence, black pepper and bergamot, matched with a heart of leather, cypress essence and gray amber. The base brings notes of sandalwood, vanilla and vetiver essence, creating a masculine and modern addiction.

Jimmy Choo has once again called on the emblematic face of the brand’s fragrances, Marlon Teixeira, for the advertising campaign. The model is seen exploring the city on a skateboard, wearing the kind of stylish yet laid-back outfit that’s synonymous with the modern man: smart pants and a jacket with a simple white T-shirt and sneakers.

“Jimmy Choo Man Blue” is expected to land in early August. — AFP-Relaxnews