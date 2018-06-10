Trump, Kim, pirates and Nuclear Nasi Goreng

JUNE 10 — IT’S on again. The political drama or is it reality TV event of the year will take place in Singapore after all.

That’s right the much-awaited, incredibly-hyped, virtually-impossible-to-get-an-invite-to meeting between US President Donald Trump and the Supreme Leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un will probably (you can never be 100 per cent sure) take place in Singapore next week.

June 12 is apparently the day for the mano e mano meeting; there is even talk that the two star attractions will stay on for another two days to pat each other on their denuclearised backs presumably, eat chicken rice and play golf.

This is diplomacy like we’ve never seen it before. Not dark suits and discreet men in hushed voices in Brussels or Geneva.

Not piles of paperwork and wrangling over the commas and apostrophes in a thousand-page treaty dealing with dish-washer exports.

Kim Jong Un impersonator Howard X and Donald Trump impersonator Dennis Alan in front of the Merlion, Singapore on June 8, 2018. — Picture by AFP

No, this is a show — a spectacle put on by two men who have becomes memes more than masters of the universe.

Which is why we can’t take our eyes off it.

Of course, a summit between the world’s superpower and a reclusive nuclear armed North Korea would be an important event in any case but the fact that it features these two personalities pushes the whole thing into the publicity stratosphere and our Little Red Dot is the quiet beneficiary.

As we’ve (sensibly) never gone in for hosting Olympic Games and FIFA World Cups etc. this is the first time I can think of when we will be at the centre of the world’s attention.

I mean I enjoy the F1 but Grand Prix doesn’t have nukes, and it’s imperative that Singaporeans really seize this opportunity.

I mean I’m hopeful that the two sides will make progress in their negotiations, but I suspect that the chances of any ground-breaking developments are low (though never say never).

I just don’t see the two protagonists banging about some golf balls, then agreeing to hand over nukes and withdraw troops with a cut to dancing on the streets of Seoul and Pyongyang minutes later.

Most likely these talks will see the beginning of a long and uncertain process — which doesn’t really concern the natives of our little island.

So while the talks go on, we need to seize our moment in the spotlight.

Already we are seeing headlines and bulletins across the world’s news networks — “Secluded pirate island to host Trump-Kim summit” (they mean Sentosa which is not secluded but possibly home to collections of pirated DVDs?).

I’ve also seen ‘Trump and Kim to confer in rich corner of South-East Asia’ which is special.

After all, this is what it is all about — the optics. The summit is about poise and posturing. North Korea signaling it is ready to talk, the US making clear it is still engaged in Asia and China (always China — the invisible third wheel.)

The operators, hustlers and media will all be looking for their moment, but we locals need to get in that frame.

Foreign Kim Jong Un impersonators have made an appearance and US comedians are lining up to take their shots but I am eagerly awaiting the Nuclear Nasi Goreng.