Gerakan Youth: BN doesn’t need another Jamal Yunos

Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos speaks to journalists outside the Umno General Assembly at Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 8, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 ― Gerakan Youth deputy chief Andy Yong today said that the Opposition does not need another leader like the now-fugitive Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos to keep the government in check.

He was referring to the former Sungai Besar assemblyman, who is infamous for making insensitive remarks and his various antics that triggered racial and religious tension.

Yong said the Opposition now needs leaders who are intelligent and knowledgeable to make counter-arguments backed by facts and figures.

“Many just oppose for the sake of opposing,” he said during a forum at Wisma Badan Peguam here.

He added Barisan Nasional leaders are currently suffering from a credibility deficit due to the previous government’s shortcomings.

Yong said they must first overcome this “deficit” before even contemplating on how to work effectively as the Opposition.

“I am very impressed with PKR’s Liew Chin Tong and Rafizi Ramli and they have worked so hard throughout the years.

“The duo have read a lot on how to become an effective Opposition, which I have never seen coming from anyone else,” he added.

Yong said he wishes to see members of the Opposition providing an alternative to every Bill or Budget tabled by the ruling government in the Parliament.

“I am skeptical about these people. Actually, from the both sides of the divide, how many of them have studied every Bill when tabled in Parliament?

“How many actually scrutinised the Budget to truly understand the country’s expenditure?” he asked.

Commenting about the potential collaboration between Umno and PAS, Yong said it would only work if the former abides by the latter’s principles of total Islamisation.

“Islamisation is at the forefront of PAS’ ideologies. Umno would have no choice but to accept if it they want to form a collaboration.

“If they do collaborate, it could create a dichotomy between politics and religion, which would contribute to an unhealthy state of dysfunctional democracy,” he added.