PKR rep lodges report over BN govt’s RM35m plane purchase

See speaks to reporters after lodging a police report at the Kuching district headquarters. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 9 ― PKR’s Batu Lintang state assemblyman See Chee How today lodged a police report asking them to investigate into the purchase of a four-seater light aircraft for use by the state's Forest Department.

He said the price for the Austrian-made fixed-wing DA42M-NG Diamond could not be worth RM35 million as claimed by former federal minister of natural resources and environment. Datuk Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar in October last year.

“From my research, the price of the plane is between RM3.5 million to RM5 million, inclusive of the costs of all the accessories,” See told reporter after lodging the police report at the Kuching district headquarters here.

He said he will also lodge a similar report with the state Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Monday.

See, who is also state PKR vice chairman, said he is not accusing anyone of wrongdoing, but merely wanted the police and MACC to conduct an investigation into the purchase of the plane at such an exorbitant price.

The plane is now being tested by the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) in line with the stringent standard operating procedures before being assigned to the Sarawak Forest Department.

On October 26, 2017, Wan Junaidi announced the purchase of the plane by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to provide air surveillance, monitor illegal logging and mapping purposes in Sarawak.

The plane was purchased last year under the 11th Malaysia Plan by the ministry.