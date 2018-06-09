Amid backlash, Kadir Jasin quits as Council of Eminent Persons’ spokesman

Kadir wrote that the federal government allocated RM256.9 million from January 2017 to April 2018 for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s facilities and amenities. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 ― Veteran newsman Datuk A. Kadir Jasin has resigned as the media and communications chief of the Council of Eminent Persons, following brickbats over his remarks on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Kadir said he made the decision so the public would not be confused over his role in the Council and his personal opinions made in his blog and weekly column in Sinar Harian.

“I write in the capacity of a blogger and has nothing to do with my position,” the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia supreme council member said in a statement.

“However, some reporters and other parties quoted me by linking it to me as the media and communications chief of CEP.”

His decision has been accepted by the CEP chairman, Tun Daim Zainuddin.

The former New Straits Times group chief editor wrote that the federal government allocated RM256.9 million from January 2017 to April 2018 for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s facilities and amenities.

He did not state the source of his information regarding federal spending on the royals. According to the Treasury, the government allocates RM13.5 million annually for the Agong.

His remark was reportedly lambasted by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who labelled the post “disparaging”, and said Kadir should have shown more respect and decorum to the Malay Rulers, as they were not given an opportunity to respond.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun has since said Kadir would be investigated under the Sedition Act, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act and Section 500 of the Penal Code for criminal defamation.

He said the police have received three police reports to date, one from Kelantan, one from Selangor and one from the Klang Valley.