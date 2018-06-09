Melaka to contribute RM350,000 to Tabung Harapan, says CM

Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari said of the total contribution, RM100,000 is from the state government while the rest were collected from state government agencies. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, June 9 — The Melaka state government will contribute RM350,000 to Tabung Harapan Malaysia, said Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

He said of this, RM100,000 is from the state government while the rest were collected from state government agencies including the state government’s subsidiary companies.

“We will hand over the contribution as soon as possible, as we have collected from several agencies including the state government,” he told reporters after a Tabung Harapan Malaysia charity sale held at Pasar Transit Melaka at Jalan Fatimah, Bachang here today.

The two-day charity sale is an initiative by the Melaka Fruits Farm Owners Association and will be held in five other locations in Melaka Tengah district.

Also present were chairman of the state Agriculture, Entrepreneurial Development and Agro-Based Industry committee Norhizam Hassan Baktee and chairman of the Women, Family Development and Welfare Committee Ginie Lim Siew Lin.

Adly said the charity sale would generate another RM50,000 which would be given to the Pakatan Harapan government to help pay for the national debt. — Bernama