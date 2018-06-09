Don’t wait until 100-day ‘honeymoon’ over to criticise Pakatan govt, forum told

Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah speaks during a forum in Kuala Lumpur June 9, 2018. — Pictures by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — The public should start holding the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to its manifestos before the first 100-day period is up, Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah said today.

Maria, an independent MP who contested under the PKR ticket, said it is vital for the public, who were responsible for voting out the Barisan Nasional (BN) government, to promptly ensure the current administration is held accountable.

“I don’t think there is a time frame for criticism. If you think things are not right, you should say it now.

“People have been voicing out in regards to Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the Attorney-General’s appointment, for instance, but the voice has to be much louder.

“We should not be waiting for 100 days to raise criticism,” she told a Bar Council forum titled “The Importance of a Strong Opposition for a Vibrant Democracy” here.

IDEAS founding president Tunku Zain al-’Abidin Muhriz speaks during a forum in Kuala Lumpur June 9, 2018.

Another panelist, Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS) founding president Tunku Zain al-’Abidin Muhriz concurred, adding that this should not be a “honeymoon period” for the government.

“The time is now, we need to be vigilant. There have been a couple of U-turns already due to the people’s criticisms,” the Negri Sembilan prince said.

“When the prime minister said he is the education minister, he had to be reminded. Then when Tommy Thomas was appointed as attorney-general, many pointed it was supposed to be an MP but sure, they need to make some amendment to the Federal Constitution first.”

University of Malaya’s Azmi Sharom also stressed that criticisms against the PH government must be given whenever the people feel that there is a need to do so.

“There is no particular time frame. I agree with Maria, criticise when you have to,” the law associate professor said.

“The fight right now is a lot more refined so to appear intelligent, your criticisms must be refined to. No time limit as to when to criticise, but there is a method,” he said.

The forum was organised by the Bar Council Constitutional Law Committee, and the Bar Council National Young Lawyers and Pupils Committee. It had also included Gerakan Youth chief Andy Yong Kim Seng.