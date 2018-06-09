The written and broadcast legacy of Anthony Bourdain

Online tributes of Anthony Bourdain's impact on the food and travel world described the chef, author and TV presenter as a fearless game changer who challenged, questioned and, most of all, inspired. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 9 — Anthony Bourdain leaves behind a legacy in both print and broadcast.

Following news of his death yesterday, online tributes of his impact on the food and travel world described the chef, author and TV presenter as a fearless game changer who challenged, questioned and, most of all, inspired.

The project that famously started it all, was a 1999 article published in The New Yorker called Don’t Eat Before Reading This, in which Bourdain, at the time executive chef of Brasseries Les Halles in Manhattan, spilled trade secrets about dining in New York.

Current New Yorker food writer Helen Rosner tweeted the title yesterday, urging her followers to revisit the story that “...changed everything, changed everything, for everyone. It rocked an entire industry. Maybe several industries.”

Read this 1999 @NewYorker piece by Anthony Bourdain that became "Kitchen Confidential." This changed everything, for everyone. It rocked an entire industry. Maybe several industries. https://t.co/ht4LToAAJr — your friend Helen (@hels) June 8, 2018

The story would lead to a 2000 bestseller Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, which likewise took readers behind the scenes of New York’s sometimes seedy, often raucous and questionably sanitary restaurant culture, with his signature black humour, wit and sharp elegance.

Here’s a look at some of the pivotal works that helped catapult Bourdain’s career and earn him a worldwide following:

Writing

Don’t Eat Before Reading This, The New Yorker, 1999

Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, 2000

Medium Raw: A Bloody Valentine to the World of Food and the People Who Cook, 2010

A Cook’s Tour: Global Adventures in Extreme Cuisines, 2002

The Nasty Bits: Collected Varietal Cuts, Usable Trims, Scraps and Bones, 2006

Anthony Bourdain’s Les Halles Cookbook, 2004

Appetites: A Cookbook, 2016

Television

A Cook’s Tour, 2002-2003 on The Food Network

No Reservations, 2005-2012, Travel Channel

The Layover, 2011-2013, Travel Channel

Parts Unknown, CNN 2013-2018 — AFP-Relaxnews