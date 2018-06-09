‘Soul searching’ time for Umno in coming assemblies, Kit Siang says

Lim claims leaders within Umno are still disillusioned. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 ― The Umno general assemblies at the end of this month will be a battle for the soul as the party tries to remain relevant in the local political arena, said DAP veteran member Lim Kit Siang.

Lim had through a statement questioned the type of politics that would be employed by potential party leaders, after a recent meeting between Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“As the prime minister told Zahid when the acting Umno president called on him, Umno had betrayed the Malays with Umno leaders focused on self-gratification, which is why Umno is hated now ― because it has deviated from its noble cause,” he said in the statement.

Lim then questioned former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s intention for the upcoming party elections, claiming he had started a faction within the party in hopes of reclaiming power.

“There was not an ounce of compunction or penitence for the wrong he had wrought to Malaysia, unlike his cousin who announced yesterday that he was fully aware that the GE14 results signalled the need for drastic reforms, and will not be offering himself as a candidate for any position,” said Lim in a reference to Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

Hishammuddin had announced yesterday he will sit out the party election.

“On the contrary, Najib was on the offensive and appeared in the public arena more often than when he was prime minister, complaining that the Pakatan Harapan government was trying to erase his legacy,” Lim added.

He then went to claim other leaders within Umno were still disillusioned, with some hopeful for of a comeback for the party despite widespread rejection as evidenced by the recent general election.

He also questioned if the assemblies at the end of this month would repudiate and renounce the “1Malaysia Development Berhad and global kleptocratic” legacy of Najib, or defend and justify it.

Among the top leaders, only Zahid has confirmed his intention to vie for party presidency, while Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah has yet to announce his decision.