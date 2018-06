Durant led the way for the Warriors in a 4-0 series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. — AFP pic

CLEVELAND, June 9 ― Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive year yesterday.

Durant led the way for the Warriors in a 4-0 series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, a performance that was highlighted by his playoff-career-high 43 points in Game Three. ― Reuters