MoF: Raya bonus was not allocated in Budget 2018

Najib's RM1,500 bonus pledge last year was not made based on budget allocation. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 9 ― The Ministry of Finance (MoF) confirmed today that Putrajaya will have to request for additional allocation in the next Parliamentary sitting in order to fund the recent Aidilfitri bonus announced by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

It refuted claims that Budget 2018 had provided for the bonus, explaining the pledge to give RM1,500 bonus by then prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in his Budget 2018 speech in October last year was not made based on budget allocation.

“Actually, the allocation for the announcement of the payment was not provided for by Budget 2018,” it said in a statement.

MoF said this fact has been verified by the Accountant-General’s Department.

It also quoted Accountant-General Datuk Saat Esa as saying the promise was originally supposed to be passed by Parliament first in a Supplementary Supply Bill to be tabled in Parliament in July.

Last month, Putrajaya had agreed to provide a special RM400 special aid for civil servants with Grade 41 and below, and RM200 for retirees.