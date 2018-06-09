Beyonce and Jay-Z go on the run with Givenchy

Beyonce & Jay-Z wear Givenchy — On The Run Tour II. — Picture courtesy of PRNewsfoto/Givenchy

LOS ANGELES, June 9 — Beyoncé and Jay-Z are set to tear it up this summer with their “On the Run II” stadium tour, with a helping hand from Givenchy.

The luxury French house has teamed up with the power couple on their dazzling costumes, which include multiple exclusive outfits created by Artistic Director Clare Waight Keller, largely inspired by her Spring/Summer 2018 Haute Couture collection.

The pieces include a bodysuit for pop queen Beyoncé, adapted from the Givenchy Fall/Winter 2018 ready-to-wear collection and featuring an oversized bow detail and paired with a hand-embroidered detachable skirt in bonded lace. Rapper Jay-Z, meanwhile, rocks an optical white, double-breasted tuxedo from the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2018 men’s Haute Couture collection for his opening look, worn over a silk t-shirt.

The tour is not the first Givenchy has worked on with the duo; the brand similarly designed outfits for their original “On the Run” tour back in 2014. It is the latest high-profile project for Givenchy, which hit the headlines last month for designing Meghan Markle’s wedding dress to Prince Harry.

“On the Run II,” which kicked off on June 6 in Cardiff, Wales, will run through October 4, spanning 48 dates in major European and North American cities. — AFP-Relaxnews