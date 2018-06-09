Umno info chief confirms contesting in party polls

Annuar said Umno must return to the principles and idealism of its struggles and stop negative practices. — Bernama pic

KOTA BHARU, June 9 ― Umno Information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa plans to contest in the upcoming party polls but for now, is not ready to reveal which post he would be going for.

The Ketereh Member of Parliament who is also Ketereh Umno division head said he would announce his decision next week.

“At the moment, I want to focus on helping the party administration; there is a lot of work to do and I will announce next week which position I will be contesting,” he told reporters when met at the Yayasan Kemiskinan Kelantan office here last night.

Annuar said there were still many states he had to visit to hold briefings so that the party election process would run smoothly.

“It is incumbent upon me to meet the grassroots; the party is now open wide for anyone to contest.

“We want the elections to go well, no factions, no money politics, and there should not be any negative elements during the election process,” he said.

He said Umno must return to the principles and idealism of its struggles and stop negative practices in the party.

“I see the election this time as extraordinary as many youths, women and professionals have come forward offering to contest, with the intention of strengthening the party.

“What we had feared did not happen, that when Umno becomes powerless, no one would offer themselves to contest,” he said. ― Bernama