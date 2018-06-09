Civil liberties lawyer Syahredzan appointed Kit Siang’s political secretary

Syahredzan Johan speaks during a forum on fake news at Summit USJ, Subang Jaya February 28, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 ― Syahredzan Johan has been appointed as DAP parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang’s political secretary, the party announced today.

The 35-year-old civil liberties lawyer is a partner at law firm Messrs RamRais & Partners based in Kuala Lumpur, known for public interest litigation relating to human rights and constitutional law.

He graduated from Cardiff University, United Kingom in 2005 before he was called to the Bar of England and Wales, and returned home a year later.

Syahredzan was a Bar Council member from 2012 to 2017, and had chaired the Bar Council National Young Lawyers Committee for three terms.

Malay Mail has frequently quoted Syahredzan in articles regarding legal affairs, human rights, and the Federal Constitution.

In the run-up to the 14th general election, Syahredzan had stumped for Pakatan Harapan in several ceramahs.