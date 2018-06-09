Skoda tests its Kodiaq vRS ahead of autumn reveal

2018 Skoda Kodiaq. — Picture courtesy of Newspress/Skoda

NEW YORK, June 9 — With SUVs and crossovers being as wildly popular as they undoubtedly are right now there’s little wonder manufacturers are constantly looking for new ways to stand out in what is becoming an increasingly crowded market.

Coupe-like SUVs with sloping rooflines are therefore now very much a thing, and performance-focused models are now becoming more prevalent too.

Skoda will soon be getting in on the performance side of things with its Kodiaq vRS, which has now been spotted testing at the Nurburgring ahead of its launch in the second half of this year.

When it finally arrives, the Kodiaq will be the second model in Skoda’s vRS lineup, which at the moment only boasts the Octavia vRS.

When the second model in the family does eventually go on sale the UK and Germany are expected to be its biggest markets, especially as in the UK some 20 per cent of all Octavia models sold there are vRS versions.

It’s believed this faster version of the Kodiaq SUV will include both five and seven-seat variants, and the production version could make its debut at September’s Paris motor show with a 237 bhp 2.0-litre twin-turbo under the hood that’s already found in the VW Tiguan.

A source has apparently told Autocar in the UK the new Kodiaq vRS will have “lots of torque,” which is likely because in the Tiguan the 2.0-litre already produces 369 lb.-ft. and helps the Volkswagen to 62 mph in as little as 6.5 seconds.

That’s the same kind of performance as the current Ford Focus ST and Lotus Elise Sport, but although the Kodiaq vRS should come close to those numbers it probably won’t match them as the Skoda will be considerably heavier.

These hot versions of the Kodiaq will also get more dramatic styling than the regular models, with revisions including new front and rear bumpers, bigger wheels and more design details around its front grille. The interior of vRS models will feature sports seats adorned with vRS logos, but all of this could easily help to push the Skoda beyond the £40,000 (RM213,704) price barrier in the important UK market. — AFP-Relaxnews