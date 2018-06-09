This Raya, even your cats can join in the family photo

Geli-Geli Kucing owner Faizulniza Puzi strikes a pose with a cat clothed in a Raya outfit at her shop in Taiping June 9, 2018. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

TAIPING, June 9 ― Getting dressed up for Hari Raya can be fun.

But for cat owners, there is a way to take it up a notch to make sure their furkids look as stylish and festive as possible.

Meet the people behind Geli-Geli Kucing, a company that makes ‘baju raya’ for cats in Taiping, Perak.

The limited edition, Purrfect Raya collection, comes with a range of Baju Melayu Devon, Kurta Bombay and Baju Kurung Savannah.

A custom-made Devon or Savannah, which comes with five colours and design, costs RM45 while a Kurta Bombay comes in at RM42.

Cats garbed in Geli-Geli Kucing’s ‘baju raya’ are pictured at Faizulniza's shop in Taiping June 9, 2018. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

And don’t worry about sizes because you get to choose from small to extra large.

Owner Faizulniza Puzi, 35, said the idea of Raya outfits for cats stemmed from wanting to make the felines a part of one’s family.

“Cats are usually considered as pets, but we want to change that perception,” she told Malay Mail.

“With the tagline ‘cats are family’, we wanted to create something new while keeping to the owner’s Raya colours.

“With this, the cats can be a part of the family and not be left out during this festive season.”

Faizulniza said the initial plan was to only cater for their regular customers in Taiping and Ipoh.

“We only wanted to make about 250 outfits and started production two weeks before Ramadan. But, once we advertised the collection on Facebook, the response was overwhelming.

“The advertisement reached about 20,000 people and we received about 2,000 orders,” she said.

Faizulniza (second from left) said she has had to turn down orders due to the overwhelming response to Geli-Geli Kucing’s ‘baju raya’. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

She added that the orders are not only from Malaysia, but from Singapore and Brunei.

“This is the first time we are offering these outfits and we did not expect such an overwhelming response,” Faizulniza said.

Faizulniza said they had to turn down most of the orders and will only produce about 500 outfits in the second batch of production.

“We have about 10 workers, who were specially appointed for this project and they have been working round the clock to meet the orders.

“Hopefully, we can deliver all the outfits before Raya,” she said, adding they would start production earlier next year.

A cat garbed in Geli-Geli Kucing’s ‘baju raya’ is pictured at Faizulniza's shop in Taiping June 9, 2018. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

Faizulniza added that tailoring the outfits for cats was difficult compared to making them for people as the outfits are smaller in size and certain details have to be met.

It takes about two hours to complete an outfit.

“We also had the idea of producing Raya envelopes and cards with the image of cats, but the plan has been shelved to focus on this project.”

Geli-Geli Kucing also sells cat food and accessories and offers grooming and boarding services for cats.