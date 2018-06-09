Art rock sets alt+J apart

Alt-J’s (from left) Gus Unger-Hamilton, Thom Sonny Green, Joe Newman set for their show in Genting next month. — Picture courtesy of Toyota Good Vibes Festival

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — When it comes to describing the music English indie rock band alt-J plays, it is hard to find the words to patch together.

The band, formed in 2007, however have no issues patching up various beats, lyrics and grooves, setting themselves apart from the indie bands coming out of the United Kingdom.

Before we even get deeper in the story, here is the interesting fact — the name of the band is in fact the logo , coming from the Greek letter delta, which is used as the mathematical symbol for change.

However, it is pronounced “alt-J” because if you press “alt + j” on an Apple computer you get the symbol .

That aside, something about them has always felt familiar — experimental rock, indie electronic, folktronica and indie pop are few genres we can decipher from some of the tracks from the band’s three albums — An Awesome Wave (2012), This Is All Yours (2014) and Relaxer (2017).

With seemingly every new album, the band pushes out new music, indecipherable lyrics, a balanced production of ambiance with soaring melodies and steady rhythms.

To say they are experimenting something new is misguided, but the feel of every track from the new album seems that way.

The band, consisting of frontman Joe Newman, Thom Sonny Green on drums and Gus Unger-Hamilton, has been in the game for 11 years, and there is no denying they patch together songs similar to how an expert solves a Rubik’s cube.

If you find it hard to believe, try listening to Breezeblocks, Left Hand Free, In Cold Blood, Deadcrush and Tessellate — five of the most played songs with different grooves in every track.

Alternate music was craving for a new band some years back, and in 2012, alt-J presented the faithful with their debut album.

An Awesome Wave received rave reviews and deservedly went on to win that year’s Mercury Prize.

That album achieved platinum status in the UK.

They were praised for their unique sound but 2014’s sophomore album was a subtle effort.

The element of surprise was gone and last year’s album sounded more of the same, albeit on a better note.

Beats aside, the lyrics to some songs provide us a very meaningful tale.

Taro was written in reference to Gerda Taro and her role as a war photographer during the Spanish Civil War while Matilda is in reference to Natalie Portman’s character in Luc Besson’s 1994 film Leon: The Professional.

We would not say that the band has become a victim of its own success, rather a familiar walkway many artistes have treaded ― not being able to reach the power-pack level its debut album offered to listeners.

Alt-J’s live shows have also divided opinions, whether it was the infamous gig in Asia, Laneway Festival in Australia or a sold-out show at the O2 Arena in London.

The truth is that alt-J has never really had an identity, but that is what makes the band one of the most-anticipated acts to catch at this year’s Toyota Good Vibes Festival in Genting Highlands.

The fans and strangers can conclude what their music really mean to them.

Just do not get too restless or too comfortable early on, the longer you pay attention to alt-J, the more you start appreciating its music.