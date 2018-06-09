Main focus on Penang flood mitigation, first-term exco Zairil says

Zairil Khir Johari said Penang’s main focus is to implement flood mitigation projects. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, June 9 ― Penang’s main focus for the next five years is to implement its planned flood mitigation projects, with hopes of approval from Putrajaya for RM1 billion worth of additional projects, said Zairil Khir Johari.

The first-term state executive councillor (exco) said Penang would need to implement at least 13 flood mitigation projects worth about RM1 billion over the next five years.

“If the federal government can approve these projects, it would be good but if they want to scale it down, we don’t have to implement all of the projects, maybe some of it first, this would be better than nothing,” he said in an interview with Malay Mail.

The public works, utilities and flood mitigation committee chairman said the state government was unable to obtain funding for such projects from Putrajaya over the past 10 years.

With Pakatan Harapan (PH) taking over federal power this time round, he hoped there is now better cooperation between the state and federal agencies.

He said that given the federal government’s austerity drive, it is understandable that it won’t approve all of the projects Penang applied for.

“Even if they approve a few of the projects, it would be better than nothing compared to the last 10 years,” he said.

Sungai Pinang Flood Mitigation

One of the first projects that Zairil said needed to be implemented urgently is the Sungai Pinang flood mitigation project that has been on hold for so many years.

“The previous administration completed phase one of the project in 1999 but since then nothing else was done so we need to continue with the next phase of the project that costs RM150 million,” he said.

He said there is a need to build a barrage at the river mouth to stop tidal floods, where there is a back flow of water from the sea during high tide.

“In addition to the barrage, the project will also deepen and widen about 3km of the river and upgrade 1km each of the six tributaries to the river,” he said.

Sungai Pinang meanders through George Town between the city and Jelutong starting from the confluence of Sungai Air Terjun and Sungai Air Itam before ending at the Penang straits after passing through the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway.

The murky river, known for many years as the dirtiest river in the state due to the many villages alongside it and indiscriminate dumping of rubbish into it, often overflows especially during high tide in the rainy season, causing floods in its surrounding areas.

Zairil said the Sungai Pinang flood mitigation project is sorely needed as it is one of the major causes of floods in Penang.

He said this is why he had written to new Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng recently for the project to be immediately approved and implemented.

“I also wrote in for other flood mitigation projects to be implemented such as three projects in Balik Pulau at a cost of RM28 million,” he said.

Even as funding for these projects is pending from the federal government, Zairil said the state government itself is rolling out RM150 million worth of flood mitigation projects over the next 36 months.

He said there are eight high impact projects underway and he has visited a few of these.

“I will make it a point to visit all of it because these are new to me and even though the departments and officers have briefed me, I need to visit these and see it for myself,” he said.

Having been sworn in as the state exco, Zairil said he has also visited several public works and sewerage projects in the state.

He said he is fortunate that flood mitigation projects in the state were already planned by Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow, who was formerly the exco in charge of flood mitigation, local government and traffic management.

“I have inherited a portfolio that Chow had been working very hard on in the past five years so a lot of these projects were already planned and some are already in progress so my job now is to deliver them,” he said.

Zairil, who was a software engineering graduate, admitted that it was a steep learning curve for him when he first took over the portfolio especially when faced with unfamiliar civil engineering terms and jargons.

He said the portfolio may sound like one that’s mostly to do with nitty-gritty work that is usually considered “unsexy” but it actually represented what governments are about.

“These infrastructure projects are almost entirely government-led so I feel that this is the real essence of the government,” he said.

Fibre Optics Broadband

Though Penang already has high-speed fibre internet, Zairil said there are still parts of the state that do not have access to this service.

“There are now pockets of areas in Penang without fibre optics internet simply because it is not economical for a telecommunications company to install it in these areas,” he said.

He said the biggest issue to ensuring full access to fibre optics internet throughout the state is the cost of installing it.

If left to the telecommunications companies, he said the companies would only provide fibre internet infrastructure in certain high density areas where there are more potential for income.

“If the area does not have enough density, they might not provide fibre optics internet there so we are now looking at how we can make sure it is available in all areas,” he said.

The state is now in discussions with some telecommunication companies on joint venture projects to install fibre internet infrastructure in areas without it.

“We don’t have the money to do it on our own so we can do it through a joint venture with some company and it will be possible to have high-speed fibre internet throughout the state, both on the island and the mainland,” he said.

He said this will go towards the state’s vision for smart city solutions.