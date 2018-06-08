AGC says already has Shariah division to address issues related to Shariah law

A Google screenshot of the Shariah Court in Kuala Lumpur. The AGC says it a Syariah and Harmonisation of Law Division to address issues related to Shariah law at federal and international levels.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 ― The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) today clarified that it indeed has a Syariah and Harmonisation of Law Division to address issues related to Shariah law at federal and international levels.

In a statement today, the AGC said it also had a Council of Experts (Multi Disciplines) which members also comprised Tan Sri Sheikh Ghazali Abdul Rahman, an expert in Shariah law.

Based on the AGC organisational structure, the Syariah and Harmonisation of Law Division is placed under the supervision of the Solicitor-General (the post currently held by Datuk Engku Nor Faizah Engku Atek).

“The AGC noted that there was a proposal for the Attorney-General to appoint an officer from the AGC, specifically to supervise on matters and issues related to Syariah law.

“At the AGC, there is already a Division of Syariah and Harmonisation of Law, which has the roles of tackling any issues related to Syariah law arising at the federal and international levels,” the statement said.

The AGC also has a new Attorney-General, Tommy Thomas, who was appointed on June 4 to replace Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V consented the appointment of Thomas as the new Attorney-General on the advice of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad according to Article 145 (1) of the Federal Constitution.

Thomas, who has 42 years of experience as lawyer, began his duties at the AGC last Wednesday. ― Bernama