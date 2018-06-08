EU will not be intimidated in Brexit ‘blame game’, says Barnier

European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier holds a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 8, 2018. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, June 8 — The European Union will not be “intimidated by this form of blame game” from Britain in Brexit negotiations, EU top negotiator Michel Barnier said today, warning time was running out for a departure deal.

Barnier hit out at pro-Brexit members of the British government and parliament who accuse the EU of taking a tough stand that slows the pace of negotiations due to be completed by the end of March next year.

“We are not going to be intimidated by this form of blame game,” Barnier told a press conference.

He added that Britain has to “accept the consequences” of its June 2016 referendum to leave the EU, adding it cannot benefit from the same rules as when it was a member.

“If we want to build a new relationship, there needs to be more trust but also needs to be more realism about what is possible and not possible.”

With only two weeks before an EU summit and only months before the negotiations must be wrapped up, he said: “The time has come today to take decisions and make choices.” — AFP