Seven Malaysians among 39 arrested in raid at popular Danok disco

Thirty nine patrons were arrested during a raid at a popular discotheque in Danok. — iStock.com pic via AFP

BANGKOK, June 8 ― The music stopped for seven Malaysian men and 31 foreigners when the Thai authorities raided a popular discotheque early today in Danok, near the Thai-Malaysian border.

The Malaysian and foreign patrons, aged between 22 and 40, tested positive for drug abuse after undergoing a preliminary test.

Also detained in the 1am (local time) raid which lasted for five hours was the local owner of the entertainment outlet, who also tested positive for drugs.

Apart from the Malaysians, the remaining 31 foreigners were from Laos, Myanmar, China and Cambodia, said Sadao district deputy chief, Nawapol Chantaniwes.

He said the raid on the “New Love Me” discotheque located at the basement of Danok’s Heija Grand Hotel was carried out by 50 district officers and policemen following complaints by local residents on drug peddling activities within the outlet.

At the time of the raid, more than 400 patrons were at the discotheque.

Nawapol said among the drugs seized during the raid were “ice” (crystal methamphetamine), ecstasy, ketamine and ganja. ― Bernama