Twitter reacts to news of Anthony Bourdain’s death

Emmy Award-winning TV personality, chef and author Anthony Bourdain reveals details of plans for his international food market in New York City at the Singapore World Street Food Congress in this file picture taken on April 9, 2015. — Reuters file pic

NEW YORK, June 8 — The food and travel world, and those who appreciate insightful, intelligent, searing storytelling are in mourning, following news that Anthony Bourdain has died.

In a statement, CNN, which airs Bourdain’s travel show Parts Unknown, confirmed the news.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said in a statement today. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

CNN reports that Bourdain was found in his hotel room in France by his celebrity chef-friend Eric Ripert. Bourdain was in France shooting an episode for his show.

Just over the weekend, Bourdain shared a short video on Twitter in which he toasts with someone behind the camera, while shooting on location in Hong Kong. He can be seen smiling, while his girlfriend Asia Argento dances to music.

Television production is a tough business. Prior preparation prevents piss poor performance . On location with director @AsiaArgento and DP @dukefeng52 Chris Doyle in Hong Kong TONIGHT @PartsUnknownCNN pic.twitter.com/0od1mtOmsv — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) 3 June 2018

Fans, friends and colleagues were quick to express their shock and sadness online. Here are a few early reactions:

Heartbroken to hear about Tony Bourdain’s death. Unbearable for his family and girlfriend. Am going off twitter for a while — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) 8 June 2018

Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) 8 June 2018

I have to say I’m in total shock to hear that the amazing @Bourdain has just died 💔 he really broke the mould, pushed the culinary conversation, Rest in peace chef 👨 🍳 🙏 thoughts and love to all his family and close friends xxxxxxxxxxx pic.twitter.com/HB7sV7CeRH — Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) 8 June 2018

Absolutely stunned. @Bourdain you motherfucker. You giant. You friend. You writer. You most loyal to all around you. God, I’m so sad. Oh, this world. We’ve lost a hero. — Michael Ruhlman (@ruhlman) 8 June 2018

Another incredible loss to suicide. Heart broken, sad, in disbelief. https://t.co/clsrqXn6E5 — Rene Redzepi (@ReneRedzepiNoma) 8 June 2018

We learned so much from #AnthonyBourdain he opened our eyes to places many of us could never see and tastes we could only imagine. Another reminder of the private pain that can accompany the most celebrated of lives RIP — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) 8 June 2018

I cannot comprehend the news that #anthonybourdain is dead from an apparent suicide. I am truly stunned and lost. An incredible genius gone far too soon. This one really hurts. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) 8 June 2018

A friend of @StarTalkRadio. A friend of Food & Culture. A friend to us all. Anthony Bourdain, RIP. (1956-2018). pic.twitter.com/uVqEgldGsL — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) 8 June 2018

Anthony Bourdain flew us around the world and gave us the opportunity to explore new places, cultures, and food with him.



Because of him, many of us dreamt of going to these places — and then worked to make it a reality.



Thank you for helping open the world. #AnthonyBourdain pic.twitter.com/EqnG8i4msb — Daria Knight (@knightingale_13) 8 June 2018

Terrible news about Tony Bourdain. He was a brilliant man, who single handedly changed what food writing could be. — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) 8 June 2018

Bourdain’s passing follows the death of Kate Spade Tuesday. She also committed suicide.

In the US, the National Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.

A list of international suicide hotlines can also be found at http://www.suicide.org/international-suicide-hotlines.html. — AFP-Relaxnews