Twitter reacts to news of Anthony Bourdain’s death

Published 2 hours ago on 08 June 2018

Emmy Award-winning TV personality, chef and author Anthony Bourdain reveals details of plans for his international food market in New York City at the Singapore World Street Food Congress in this file picture taken on April 9, 2015. — Reuters file pic
NEW YORK, June 8 — The food and travel world, and those who appreciate insightful, intelligent, searing storytelling are in mourning, following news that Anthony Bourdain has died.

In a statement, CNN, which airs Bourdain’s travel show Parts Unknown, confirmed the news.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said in a statement today. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

CNN reports that Bourdain was found in his hotel room in France by his celebrity chef-friend Eric Ripert. Bourdain was in France shooting an episode for his show.

Just over the weekend, Bourdain shared a short video on Twitter in which he toasts with someone behind the camera, while shooting on location in Hong Kong. He can be seen smiling, while his girlfriend Asia Argento dances to music.

Fans, friends and colleagues were quick to express their shock and sadness online. Here are a few early reactions:

Bourdain’s passing follows the death of Kate Spade Tuesday. She also committed suicide.

In the US, the National Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.

A list of international suicide hotlines can also be found at http://www.suicide.org/international-suicide-hotlines.html. — AFP-Relaxnews

