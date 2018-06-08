Mother gets 20 years’ jail for abetting in son’s murder

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — A housewife was sentenced to 20 years’ jail by the High Court here today after she was found guilty of abetting in the murder of her five-year-old son last year.

Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah meted out the sentence on Norfatiehah Ahmad Rokmar, 30, after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubts at the end of the defence case.

The court also ordered the woman to serve the jail sentence from the date of her arrest on June 23, 2017.

Azman in his decision said what the woman did to her son was inhumane.

“The eighth prosecution witness, who is a doctor, testified that the victim had fallen unconscious from 2 pm but was taken to hospital at 11pm with bleeding and cuts on the mouth and black eyes which indicated internal bleeding.

“A forensic specialist also confirmed that there were more than 100 old and new wounds on the victim’s body and the cause of his death was blunt force trauma to the head,” he said.

Norfatiehah was charged, together with another person still at large, with abetting in the murder of the boy at a house in Taman Desa, Brickfields here, at 11pm between June 16 and 19, 2017.

The charge, under Section 109 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 304(a) of the same Code, carries a maximum jail term of 30 years and fine, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Azeezi Nordin prosecuted, while Norfatiehah was represented by lawyer Nik Mohamed Ikhwan Nik Mahamud.

Throughout the trial, the prosecution called nine witnesses, and the defence, one. — Bernama