Sabah welcomes decision on Bernas Nafas

KOTA KINABALU, June 8 — The Sabah government has welcomed the decision by the Federal Government to end Padiberas Nasional Bhd’s (Bernas) monopoly for importing rice and suspending the management of the National Farmers Organisation (Nafas).

State Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Junz Wong said his ministry looked forward to working with Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Salahuddin Ayub to find the best formula to revive padi planting in Sabah.

“In the context of Sabah, there are huge differences as compared to the peninsula in terms of knowledge and expertise (for padi cultivation). We need a long term strategy to look after the interest of local padi farmers and those of other crops,” he said in a statement here today.

On Wednesday, Salahuddin announced that Bernas’ monopoly to import rice would be broken up and Nafas’ management was being suspended, likely for three months, so that it can get its affairs back in order. — Bernama